Where to watch fireworks in Oakland County this year

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Looking for some fun Independence Day fireworks near you? Look no further, because ClickOnDetroit has your back. Below you’ll find a number of 2018 Independence Day fireworks events across Oakland County.

Clawson -- July 4, 10 p.m.

Clawson Park -- 935 Custer Ave.

Clawson Park will host events all day, including live music, a fun run, Little League Baseball and even an ice cream social.

More information can be found here.

Highland -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Veterans Park -- 205 John Street

This event includes a BBQ competition, family activities, pony rides, live music and a petting zoo.

More information can be found here.

Holly -- June 30, 9:30 p.m.

Groveland Oaks Park -- 14555 Dixie Hwy.

Holly's fireworks event will include pony rides, clowns, a magic show, patriotic art for sale, a bike parade, bingo, DJs and live music.

The official schedule of the event activities will go live soon and can be found here.

Lake Sherwood -- July 4, 10 p.m.

Higgins Island

Fireworks will be fired from Higgins Island. Boaters are required to remain 1,000 feet away from the island during the fireworks display.

More information can be found here.

Madison Heights -- June 24, 10 p.m.

Civic Center Park -- 360 W. 13 Mile Road

Madison Height's Festival in the Park brings in an estimated 10,000 people each year. This year will include live music and other assorted family activities.

More information can be found here.

Milford -- June 29, 10 p.m.

Kensington Metropark -- 4750 Huron River Parkway

One of five Fireworks at the Metroparks celebrations this year, Metro Parks provides a safe place for residents to celebrate Independence Day.

More information can be found here.

Novi -- July 3, 10 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace -- 46100 Grand River Ave.

Novi's Stars and Stripes Festival runs from June 28 to July 4 and includes fireworks, laser shows, live music, carnivals and more. Concert tickets can cost between $25 and $50, but the fireworks show is free.

More information can be found here.

Ortonville -- July 7, 10 p.m.

Brandon Middle School -- 609 Ortonvile Road

While fireworks will be going off at Brandon Middle School, residents are encouraged to find parking at Brandon High School and other nearby areas.

More information can be found here.

Rochester Hills -- June 27, 10 p.m.

Borden Park -- 1400 East Hamlin Road

Rochester Hills' Festival of the Hills will begin at 6 p.m., with games and live music. Billed as the second largest fireworks show in the state, this event is sponsored in park through donations. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

You can donate or find more information here.

Waterford -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Lake Oakland -- Dill Drive

Similar to Lake Sherwood's fireworks event, residents are able to watch the fireworks from boats in Lake Oakland. Fire Department officials will stop the show if boaters come closer than 500 feet from the launch side.

More information can be found here.

Lake Orion -- June 23, 10 p.m.

Green's Park -- 66 Park Blvd.

Lake Orion Lion's Club will hold its Jubilee Carnival from Thursday to Sunday with live music and fireworks to be set off Saturday night.

More information can be found here.

Walled Lake -- June 23, 10 p.m.

Mercer Beach -- Walled Lake Drive

The 7th annual Walled Lake Beach Party will be held on the titular Walled Lake. City officials warn that space is limited and suggest residents arrive early.

More information can be found here.

Wixom -- June 28, 10 p.m.

Sibley Park -- 48900 Pontiac Trail

Wixom's Lite the Night celebration begins at 6 p.m., with fireworks at approximately 10 p.m.

This celebration includes games, food and more.

More information can be found here.

