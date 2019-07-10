Which are the most expensive streets in Detroit?

DETROIT - Not long ago, during the city's bankruptcy, the average Detroit home was valued at under $10,000.

The city has rebounded since then, but Homes.com says the priciest streets in the city are not in Downtown Detroit.

Here's information about the study methodology from Homes.com:

"To determine which streets are the priciest across the country we utilized our internal data

on home values. We calculated the average home value for each street in the 15 largest

cities in the United States, then determined which ones have the highest overall. From

there, we were able to show the priciest streets in each major U.S. city."

"Given Detroit’s high crime rates, it makes sense that average home values here run steadily

lower than those in other major cities," the website says. "The good news, though, is this: Detroit is just about the only city that doesn’t require you to have a million-dollar budget to purchase a home on

one of its priciest streets. In other words, even if you have $600,000 to spend, you can still

afford to live in some of the nicest neighborhoods Detroit has to offer."

