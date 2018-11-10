White Castle to offer past and present military members free combo meal for Veterans Day

An honor guard participates in a Veterans Day ceremony at the World War II Memorial on Nov. 11, 2016.

DETROIT - White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is recognizing Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal to all veterans and active military members who dine in or visit the drive thru at one of the nearly 400 participating White Castle restaurants nationwide.

The special offer is valid Sunday and Monday.

"As a family-owned business, it's an honor for White Castle to stand with our communities in recognition of past and current members of the U.S. military for their commitment and sacrifices for our country," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "This special offer is just one small but delicious way that we can express our appreciation."

All past and current members of the U.S. military will receive a free combo meal or any breakfast combo meal during the two days at participating White Castle restaurants.

White Castle encourages veterans and those currently enlisted to join White Castle on either day for recognition of their service to the country. No purchase is necessary to claim the offer; simply provide your military ID.

