White Lake police: Man dies from drugs provided by mother; she dies from overdose later in week

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 25-year-old man died from drugs he got from his mother, who died a day and a half later from a self-inflicted drug overdose, according to officials.

Kevin Patrick Watson Jr., 25, of White Lake Township, was found dead Dec. 24 at his home, police said. It was determined he died from intoxication when someone else provided him drugs, officials said.

His mother, Kathryne Watson, 53, was also found dead at their home, authorities said. She died from self-inflicted drug intoxication, and it was ruled a suicide, according to officials.

Officials believe Kathryne Watson killed her son and then killed herself, authorities said. Evidence suggests Kevin Watson was dead for a day and a half before his mother died.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.