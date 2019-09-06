Whitmer expected to sign Michigan 'porch pirate' bill: Here's what it means

DETROIT - Bills going to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would make it a state-level crime to steal mail, including packages left on doorsteps in Michigan.

Whitmer is expected to sign the bills. Here's a look at what it all means:

'Porch pirates' are now officially criminals

As if this was a question, it's now official: Stealing from someone's porch is a punishable crime at the state-level. Here's some of the text from the bill:

" Except as otherwise provided in subdivision (b), the person is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year or a fine of not more than $500, or both. " (b) " If the violation is a second or subsequent violation of this section, the person is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years or a fine of not more than $1,000, or both. "

Here's a look at Michigan's larceny law, applying to stolen money, goods -- or even scrap metal. Punishments range depending on what is stolen. Property stolen that values $20,000 or more is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

Supporters say the measures are needed because ID thieves and package stealers are not being punished under federal laws, and there are gaps in existing state laws related to the theft of checks.

The law would go into effect 90 days after being signed.

Read the full bill below:

