Who is Cory Booker?

Day 1 of Black History Month 2019 - If Cory Booker were to earn the Democratic nomination for president, it would continue his political trajectory toward the country’s top office.

Born in Washington, D.C., however, raised in New Jersey. Starting in 2006, Booker served as Newark’s mayor for more than seven years. In 2013, Booker won a special election to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate becoming the first African-American to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate. In 2014, Senator Booker was re-elected to a full six year term.

Under his leadership, New Jersey experienced economic growth, a decline in crime and initiatives for affordable housing, new green spaces and parks, and increased educational opportunities.

Booker has advocated for federal resources to modernize New Jersey’s transportation system and worked to protect communities against the effects of pollution and climate change. Booker has been a leader in the Congressional push for criminal justice reform, advocating for front-end sentencing reforms, pushing for the banning of juvenile solitary confinement in federal facilities, and legislation to create a more equitable hiring process for the formerly incarcerated.

Age: 49

Home state: Washington, D.C.

Website: https://corybooker.com