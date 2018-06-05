Why is this person placing items on an elderly woman's porch in Allen Park?

Police are searching for a person who has been placing items on a woman's porch in Allen Park. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Allen Park police are searching for a person shown on surveillance video placing items on an elderly woman's porch.

Family members said the items are routinely blocking the woman's exit from her home on College Avenue. This has been an ongoing issue for more than a year. They are worried the woman could get hurt and said she feels unsafe.

Police want help identifying the person shown in these surveillance images.

Anyone with information needs to contact Allen Park police.

