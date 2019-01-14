Wife charged in shooting death of Michigan soldier on New Year's Eve

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The wife of a Michigan soldier who was fatally shot while on leave for the holidays has been charged in his slaying, as has her boyfriend.

Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic says 22-year-old Kemia Hassel of Allenhurst, Georgia, was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder. She’s being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Sepic says Hassel is having an affair with 24-year-old Jeremy Cuellar, who is jailed in Liberty County, Georgia, awaiting extradition to face the same charge and a weapons count.

Sepic says Cuellar fatally shot 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III outside his father’s Benton Harbor home on New Year’s Eve.

All three were stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Attorneys for Hassel and Cuellar have not been identified by The Associated Press.

