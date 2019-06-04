WiFi camera found in Starbucks bathroom stall in Allen Park

The camera, only about the length of a pen, can be purchased for $60.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A WiFi camera was found in a bathroom stall this weekend by the cleaning staff of a Starbucks located in Allen Park.

About the length of an average pen, the $60 camera was attached to the underside of the toilet lid. With the lens at the end of the cable, the concealed camera is difficult to notice. However, local authorities believe the camera had only been recently placed.

This incident is still under investigation by the Allen Park Police Department.

