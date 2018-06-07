Wildebeests return to the Detroit Zoo after nearly 80 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - For the first time since 1939, wildebeests can be seen at the Detroit Zoo.

The zoo is welcoming two male eastern white-bearded wildebeests can now be seen with the zebras in their African Grasslands habitat.

Lenny and Jeffrey arrived from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where they were born last July. The wildebeest, also called a gnu (pronounced “new”), is a type of African antelope and a subspecies of the blue wildebeest.

“Having wildebeests at the Detroit Zoo for the first time in almost 80 years is exciting, because modern-day Zoo visitors have never seen them here,” said Scott Carter, DZS chief life sciences officer. “Unlike many of the animals our visitors see, they’re not a threatened species but are an iconic and ecologically important part of their African Savannah ecosystems.”

Eastern white-bearded wildebeests (Connochates taurinus albojubatus) are known for their white beard, silvery-blue coat, long tail and cow-like horns.

Males can weigh up to 640 pounds and females up to 575 pounds. The wildebeest is listed as Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

