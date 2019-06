INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - A wildlife rehabilitation center is asking for the clasps from old bras.

The Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary in Independence, Iowa uses the eye closures from bra fasteners to mend turtle shells.

Clasps can be mailed to 2584 Henley Ave., Independence, IA 50644.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.