Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in South Carolina

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Education State Lottery.

The jackpot, at an estimated $1.6 billion Tuesday night, is the largest ever lottery jackpot in the world. The cash payout for the jackpot is a staggering $904 million.

It's unknown if any other jackpot winning tickets were sold.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 28-70-5-62-65 with a Mega Ball of 5.

The Megaplier, which multiplies winnings except for the grand prize, was 3.

