Winter Blast polar plunge benefits Special Olympics of Michigan

DETROIT - With temperatures in the 20s this weekend, there will be no better way to have some fun than to check out the big events at the Winter Blast in Detroit.

The Quicken Loans Winter Blast is back this weekend, and even if you've already visited, you might want to return to check out the new attractions.

"Our winter slide is here for weekends," Quicken Loans Winter Blast producer John Witz said. "This year, it's free."

The slide takes riders in the dark, dropping them at a 40-degree angle and traveling at 20 mph.

Daredevils will love the slide, but the ultimate crazies will participate in the polar plunge.

"Costumes are encouraged, and then one or two at a time our plungers will be jumping into an icy pool of water," said Ted Grossnickle, the events manager for Special Olympics of Michigan.

The polar plunge is for a great cause: raising money for the state's Special Olympians.

"Every dollar raised from the polar plunge goes back to support our athletes," Grossnickle said.

Money from the polar plunge goes a long way in helping the Special Olympics athletes.

"We're able to provide these opportunities to athletes that not only build their confidence, build their skills, but allow the critical socialization skills," Grossnickle said.

The Winter Blast will also have free ice skating, marshmallow roasting, food trucks, ice sculptures and live music.

Click here to donate or register for the polar plunge.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.