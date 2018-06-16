With temperatures close to 100 expected Sunday, heat advisory issued for southeast Michigan

DETROIT - Temperatures are going to soar this weekend, and a heat advisory has been issued for Sunday in southeast Michigan.
Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are under the heat advisory.
An air quality alert was also issued and Sunday has been declared an ozone action day. Ozone Action days are called when hot summer temperatures are expected to combine with pollution to create high amounts of ground-level ozone.
Breathing high levels of ozone can trigger a variety of health problems, particularly in children, the elderly, and people with asthma or other lung diseases.
Sun safety
Local 4's Paul Gross shared the importance of sunscreen with a demonstration about how it blocks the sun's UV rays:
Staying hydrated
Excessive sweating can cause dehydration, and high heat and humidity adds to the process. Add alcohol in the mix and the chances of becoming dehydrated increase. Be sure to drink water and be mindful of the signs of dehydration.
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of dehydration vary in children and adults.
Signs of dehydration in infants and children
- Dry mouth and tongue
- No tears when crying
- No wet diapers for three hours
- Sunken eyes, cheeks
- Sunken soft spot on top of skull
- Listlessness or irritability
Signs of dehydration in adults
- Extreme thirst
- Less frequent urination
- Dark-colored urine
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Confusion
When to see a doctor
- If you or your child has had diarrhea for 24 hours or more
- If you or child are irritable or disoriented and much sleepier or less active than usual
- If you or your child can't keep down fluids
- If you or your child has bloody or black stool
