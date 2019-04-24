Witness in corruption trial says he paid football players from Michigan and other schools

A former Pittsburgh financial adviser currently testifying in a college basketball corruption trial issued bomb shell claims Tuesday alleging he paid college football players from numerous schools including the University of Michigan.

Louis Martin Blazer says he paid the players hundreds to thousands of dollars so they would choose him as their financial adviser upon turning pro.

It's alleged in some instances Blazer paid the players through cash payments to an associate or family member.

No players were named during the claims made in court Tuesday, though Blazer alleged he paid players from Pitt, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, North Carolina and Alabama.

During the testimony Blazer did say he never paid a college football coach.

The University of Michigan has not yet commented on the alleged allegations.

The trial is expected to resume this morning with direct examination continuing on Blazer from the prosecution before he faces cross examination from the defense.

Previously, Blazer pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud, one count of lying to the SEC and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Blazer currently faces more than 60 years behind bars and has been cooperating with the government's investigation into college basketball recruiting and bribery practices.

Tuesday's trial was the second of three which results from arrests in connection to an alleged bribery scheme where financial advisers and business managers are said to have paid assistant coaches and players in order to persuade them to attend certain schools.

