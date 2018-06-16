Witnesses describe fatal pileup on I-75 near Dix Toledo Highway

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police reported a six-car pileup on northbound I-75 in Brownstown near the Dix Toledo Highway exit Friday night killed a father and son visiting Michigan from New Jersey.

According to authorities, a commercial tractor-trailer struck the vehicle the father and son were driving just before 11 p.m. and broke through the median. Four other vehicles were damaged. Both directions of the highway were shut down for hours, reopening around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Related Headline

Liz Grias and her daughter Abbie were driving home from a graduation party when they realized something was wrong.

"Coming southbound, you could hear sirens going off," Abbie said. "I've never seen so many police officers."

The two pulled over and that's when they saw the crash.

"There was debris everywhere. It looked like a bomb went off on the freeway. It was terrible," Grias said. "There was another small car. If someone was in the back seat, there's no way they made it. There was wreckage everywhere."

The father was 61 years old and the son was 20 years old.

"You almost instantly knew someone died," Grias said. "Another minivan, not much left of it."

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.