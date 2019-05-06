Woman, 3 men arrested as officials find heroin, crystal meth during Port Huron drug raid, police say

Police said they found heroin and crystal meth during a drug bust. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. - Four people were arrested last week when officials raided a home in Port Huron and found heroin and crystal methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of 11th Street in Port Huron, police said.

Officials found about $5,600 worth of heroin and $400 worth of crystal meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to police.

A 31-year-old woman, 28-year-old man, 29-year-old man and 34-year-old man, all from Port Huron, were arrested and lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, police said.

The four face charges such as possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, destruction of evidence, resisting and obstructing and maintaining a drug house.

