Woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from Southgate Band Boosters

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A woman is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Southgate Band Boosters after members of the organization noticed more than $30,000 worth of cash deposits were missing.

The treasurer of the Southgate Band Boosters told police she was reviewing the organization's accounts on March 28, 2017, because she didn't think they were growing how they should. She said she found a deposit that hadn't been made, so she began to audit all of the account information since July 2016.

Police said the treasurer found $31,891.25 worth of cash deposits missing from the company's accounts.

The Southgate Band Boosters raises all of its money by hosting bingo four nights a week at the Emerald Hall, according to the treasurer. She said there should be two separate deposits for every bingo night.

Officials learned there are 10 or 11 members who are allowed to make deposits into the account.

The treasurer said there were 10 deposits missing from the account between Sept. 27, 2016, and March 17, 2017.

Dana Ann Piotrowski's name is on most of the missing deposits, according to the treasurer. She said Piotrowski, 35, would regularly volunteer to make the deposits for other people, which could explain a couple of the missing deposits being under other names.

The treasurer said Piotrowski is the only Southgate Band Boosters member who doesn't have a child in the Southgate band.

Police were given all bank statements, a list of the missing deposits and the bingo weekly cash accountability documents for the investigation.

Piotrowski was charged with embezzlement over $1,000 from a charitable organization, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. She also has to pay $17,202 in restitution, officials said.

Piotrowski is scheduled to be sentenced March 19.

