Woman accused of fatally stabbing ex-boyfriend in Warren charged with murder

Brianna Lashea Conner-Washington of Detroit is accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend.

WARREN, Mich. - The woman responsible for a fatal stabbing that was reported Friday night in Warren has been charged, police announced Monday.

Warren police said Brianna Lashea Conner-Washington, 25, of Detroit stabbed her ex-boyfriend, a 24-year-old, in the abdomen on Friday night around 11:20 p.m. in a parking lot on the 27000 block of Hoover Road.

Conner-Washington of Detroit was charged with second degree murder. She was brought before Judge Suzanne Faunce of the 37th District Court. Her Bond was set at $2 million. Conner-Washington's probable cause conference is scheduled for March 19 and her preliminary exam is scheduled for March 26.

Police said Conner-Washington, along with two other women, drove the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Conner-Washington was arrested Saturday morning in Detroit. Police say she is claiming self defense. The name of the victim has not been released.

