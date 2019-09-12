Woman accused of setting 3 Detroit houses on fire several weeks apart

DETROIT - A woman has been charged with setting three Detroit houses in three separate instances that were weeks apart, officials said.

Keiashia Alexis Love, 23, has been charged with three counts of third-degree arson and one count of arson -- preparation to burn real property, officials said.

Detroit firefighters put out a fire June 24 at a house in the 13900 block of Eastwood Street, Aug. 4 at a house in the 14200 block of Saratoga Avenue and Aug. 19 at a house in the 14400 block of Linnhurst Street, according to authorities.

Love is accused of purposely setting all three fires.

She was arraigned Thursday afternoon at 36th District Court.

