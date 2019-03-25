Woman accused of stealing $3,000 worth of designer purses in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Detroit woman has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of designer purses in Bloomfield Township.

Kimberly Louise Davis, 32, is accused of stealing two designer purses from homeowners at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 6000 block of Maple Hills Drive.

The purses were worth about $3,000, according to the homeowner.

Davis was arrested after an investigation and charged with larceny, police said.

She was arraigned at 48th District Court and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Davis is scheduled to return to court April 4.

