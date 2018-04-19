Woman accused of stealing dust cleaner, huffing in bathroom at Costco in Bloomfield Twp.

Abigail Elizabeth Huston is charged with retail fraud and inhalation of chemical agents. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman faces charges after she was allegedly found huffing dust cleaner in a store bathroom in Bloomfield Township.

Abigail Elizabeth Huston is charged with retail fraud and inhalation of chemical agents.

According to police, an employee at Costco noticed suspicious behavior in the women’s restroom April 11 and reported it to her manager. The manager allegedly found Huston huffing a can of Dust-Off that was taken off the store shelf.

Officers were called to the store and Huston was taken into custody.

Huston was arraigned the next day and given a $10,000 bond.

