Woman accused of stealing purse from shopping cart at TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township

Police said this woman stole a purse from a shopping cart at TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video stealing a purse from a shopping cart at TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township, officials said.

Officers were called to TJ Maxx at 2139 Telegraph Road at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. A woman said she set her purse in her shopping cart and walked away for a moment.

When she returned, her purse was missing.

Surveillance video at the store shows the woman pictured above walking out of the store with the stolen purse, police said.

She is in her 40s with a thin build and light complexion.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.