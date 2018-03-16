Woman accused of threatening to 'shoot up' Livingston County school, burn family's house down

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Richmond, Michigan, woman was arrested after officials said she threatened to shoot up a Metro Detroit school and burn a family's house down.

Karen Lockwood, 20, is accused of threatening a family on Feb. 25 through Facebook messenger. Police said Lockwood sent messages to a family member's phone, threatening to shoot up the school that children of the family attend and burn the family's house down.

The school involved was Village Elementary School in Hartland Township.

Investigators said Lockwood had set up several fake social media accounts to make threats and conceal her identity.

Livingston County sheriff's deputies said even though the threats were specific, Lockwood had no means to carry them out.

Lockwood was charged with making false terroristic threats, using a computer to commit a felony, malicious use of a telephone and unlawful posting of messages through an electronic medium.

Lockwood is being held at the Livingston County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.