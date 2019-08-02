Woman admits to starting fire that engulfed two cars in Pontiac parking lot, police say

A woman admitted to setting a car on fire, police said. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 29-year-old woman admitted to starting a fire that engulfed two cars in an Oakland County parking lot, according to police.

Oakland County deputies and Waterford Township firefighters were called at 3:25 a.m. Friday to the 100 block of South Edith Street in Pontiac.

Authorities said they found a 2005 Buick Rainier and a 2012 Buick Verano completely engulfed in flames in a parking lot. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

The owners, a 53-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman, both from Pontiac, were not inside the vehicles, officials said.

Deputies said the Rainier had been set on fire and the flames had spread to the Verano.

The 29-year-old woman turned herself in to deputies at the Pontiac Substation and admitted to setting the Rainier on fire, according to authorities.

Detectives spoke with the woman and took her into custody. She is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

In other news: GM's Warren Transmission Plant closes

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.