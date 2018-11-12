Woman allegedly fondled by suspect during home invasion on Detroit's west side

Police are searching for two suspects who attacked seniors during a home invasion in the 17000 block of Huntington Road on the city's west side around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

DETROIT - Police are searching for two suspects who attacked seniors during a home invasion in the 17000 block of Huntington Road on the city's west side around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, a 52-year-old woman was taking out the trash when she was approached by two suspects who tackled her to the ground and forced her back into the house.

The first suspect, a man, pointed a weapon at her and demanded money. The suspect then allegedly took the woman upstairs and fondled her.

The suspect also took the woman's purse and other items from the home. The suspects fled the location.

Additionally, an undisclosed amount of money, medications, televisions and laptop were taken.

The other victims in the home include a 77-year-old woman and an elderly woman whose age is unknown.

The first suspect has been described as a black man, 6 feet tall, in his 20s, wearing a dark-colored coat and dark-colored pants who is armed with an unknown type handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black woman with short and small build who appears to be in her early 20s. She was wearing black pants and tan timberland boots.

The investigation is ongoing.

