Woman and man shot, injured in two Detroit overnight shootings

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating two nonfatal shootings that happened overnight Saturday.

The first shooting happened at 14000 west McNichols in Detroit around 1:28 a.m. Saturday, officials say.

According to police, the shooter was being escorted out of an establishment at the location when he pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim.

Authorities said the victim, a male security guard, 57, was shot and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The shooter fled the location but was located and arrested by officers shortly afterward in the area of Hubbell Avenue near McNichols Road. Police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

The second shooting happened at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Schaefer in Detroit.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was shot in the right shoulder, and taken to a hospital. She is in stable condition.

Police reported the victim was standing inside an establishment in the area at the counter, when shots were fired and a stray bullet came through the window, striking her. The shooter is unknown.

