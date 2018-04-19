Woman arrested in Bloomfield Township after being caught huffing dust cleaner, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was arrested on April 11 after a Costco employee observed suspicious behavior in the store bathroom, police said.

According to authorities, the store employee alerted her manager to the woman in the restroom and upon inspection, the manager witnessed Abigail Elizabeth Huston inhaling compressed air from a dust cleaning product taken from the store shelf. Police said Huston was taken to the store's loss prevention office where she confessed to taking the dust cleaner from the store shelves.

Bloomfield Township police responded to the scene and arrested Huston. She was arraigned April 12 on charges of retail fraud and inhalation of chemical agents. She was was given a $10,000 bond.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.