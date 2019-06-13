Woman arrested in Troy for OWI after having license suspended 30+ times

TROY, Mich. - A 39-year-old woman who had her license suspended more than 30 times was taken into custody Saturday by Troy police.

According to authorities, just after 12:30 a.m., the woman, who was driving a green 2010 Buick Enclave, was pulled over on Big Beaver Road east of Rochester Road. The officer said they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the woman, who provided an expired insurance certificate but was unable to provide her driver's license. Further investigation revealed her Michigan driver's license had been suspended more than 30 times.

Police said the woman admitted to having consumed one drink that contained alcohol while at a casino. The officer said the woman performed several sobriety tests poorly.

A breath test reportedly said her blood alcohol level was 0.11 percent.

The woman was arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with driving without insurance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended for the fifth time.

