Woman assaulted after collision on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is looking for the culprits who assaulted a woman over a fender-bender collision on Detroit's west side.

Skye Bacon was driving on Linwood Street near Boston Boulevard when another vehicle left a gas station and struck her car. She said when she left her vehicle to inspect the damage, she was attacked by two women in the other vehicle.

Bacon said a man also was involved.

"The guy grabbed my leg and yanked it from under me to make me fall," Bacon said.

She said the women stomped and kicked her on the ground before fleeing.

"I had blood vessels burst in my eye, plus four stitches," Bacon said.

She was taken to Henry Ford Hospital for her severe facial injuries.

"You could have taken a mom away from her four kids for no reason," Bacon said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

