Woman attacked at gunpoint at beauty supply store on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A woman was attacked at gunpoint at a local beauty supply store. She fought a man off in the parking lot and called police, but she claims the police never showed up.

The attack happened in broad daylight at Hollywood Beauty Supply on Seven Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue on Detroit's west side.

"I told him, 'Not today. We not, not today,'" Leah Phillips said. "I'm just like, 'No, I am not going to be a victim today.'"

That was Phillips' mindset Saturday night when a man tried to rob her. She said she just finished shopping at the store and was walking back to her car when she saw the man standing outside. He then started running towards her.

"While he was trying to hold the door, he put his gun in the door," Phillips said. "So then I opened the door, up and kicked him in the face, and told him it's not happening today."

Phillips said she slammed the door on his arm and he took off running. She then called police.

"I sat there and I waited, like 45 minutes, and the Detroit police didn't come," Phillips said.

Local 4 News called Detroit police, and a spokesperson said records show officers did respond to the call, but said either officers may have arrived to a different hair store nearby, or the caller left by the time officers got there.

"I hear the police chief saying that crime is down, crime is down," Phillips said. "I can't see it, and I'm, like, 'Something needs to be done.'"

Phillips said she's begging for something to be done and that the crime in Detroit is something she's familiar with.

"My nephews were killed April 9th, and now somebody is trying to rob me, where I could have lost my life," Phillips said.

There are two hair stores close by each other, but police told Local 4 News that they are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.