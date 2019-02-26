Woman body-slammed on pavement after traffic dispute with man, woman in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. - A woman was body-slammed on the pavement outside a Taco Bell in Dearborn after a traffic dispute with a man and a woman, police said.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. Feb. 9 to the Taco Bell at 8956 West Warren Avenue, where a woman was lying unresponsive on the pavement in the parking lot.

Investigators said the woman got into a traffic dispute with a man and a woman. The man body-slammed the victim onto the pavement, leaving her unconscious, police said.

"The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this crime and utilize all available resources in doing so," Chief Ronald Haddad said. "We are urging the public to come forward and provide information to help identify the suspects involved in this crime."

Both suspects were described as being about 20 years old, according to authorities. They left in a newer-model gray Chrysler 200 with Ohio license plates on the front and back of the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the car in the picture above is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

