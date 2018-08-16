Woman busts gas station scammers in Redford

Scammers are targeting gas stations using stolen ID's and gift cards to get free gas.

One woman caught them in the act and contacted the police.

Judith Otto knew something was wrong the moment she pulled up to the Marathon gas station on Telegraph at I-96 in Redford Township.

Otto is the mother of four children under the age of five, and safety is her top priority. She knew when she saw men directing traffic to various pumps that she was watching people steal gas right in front of her.

The owner of the Marathon says he has been targeted by men with stacks of stolen gift cards who tell others to meet them there to use the cards to steal gas.

The crew had been getting away with their scheme until Otto pulled in. "I called 911 immediately," the busy mom said.

She knew what was happening because she saw a Facebook live from Redford Township Police warning people about similar scams.

