Woman carjacked on Detroit's east side after being followed from Coney Island

DETROIT - A woman and man were carjacked and robbed early Sunday on Detroit's east side.

The victims told police that two men followed them from the Coney Time restaurant to the 15800 block of Linnhurst Street at about 5:20 a.m.

The men took the 51-year-old woman's 2010 black Buick Enclave, a purse that contained her ID, cellphone and food, police said. They also took the 23-year-old man's ID and Bridge Card.

The suspects are described by police as skinny black men in their 20s. One of the men had a dark complexion and beard, and the other was wearing a black jogging suit, police said. Both men were armed with handguns.

The suspects were driving a red or burgundy Ford Taurus or Pontiac G6 with yellow headlights.

