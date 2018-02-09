Woman carjacked outside Coney Island on Schoolcraft Road in Detroit

DETROIT - Police released security video from Billy Coney Island that shows a carjacking that happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 30 in Detroit.

A woman was driving a silver 2016 Chevy Malibu and pulled into the restaurant on Schoolcraft Road when the suspect walked up to her, pulled out his gun and grabbed her purse, police said.

The woman ran away, and the suspect got in her car and drove off, police said.

Officials said the suspect is a black man in his 20s or 30s. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a medium complexion. In the video, he’s wearing all black clothing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.