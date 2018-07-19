Woman caught on video stealing milk jug arrested after Westland police recognize her from viral post

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland woman caught on camera stealing a milk jug is facing charges after police recognized her from a viral social media post showing the theft.

Police said officers were investigating an unrelated theft report when they spoke with Racheal Dabelstein, 22. Officers realized she was the person seen stealing a large blue milk jug from a home in a video that circulated on Facebook.

Police were able to recover the jug, which is a family heirloom, as well as stolen property from another case.

Dabelstein faces two counts of larceny. Her bond was set at $5,000, 10 percent. She is due back in court July 26.

