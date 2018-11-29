Woman caught trying to steal red-berry Ciroc vodka from Bloomfield Township store, police say

Bloomfield Township police said this woman tried to steal vokda from a Rite Aid store. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was caught trying to steal a bottle of vodka from a store in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Officers were called at 4 p.m. Nov. 20 to the Rite Aid at 42934 Woodward Avenue.

The manager of the store said a woman in her 40s walked into the store wearing a brown coat and black pants.

According to police, the woman put a bottle of red-berry Ciroc vodka under her jacket and left the store.

When confronted, the woman gave the vodka back and ran away, the manager said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

