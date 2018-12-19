Woman charged in connection to hit-and-run of bicyclist on Canton Center Road

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 64-year-old Dearborn woman faces charges in connection with the hit-and-run of a teen bicyclist on Dec. 6 in Canton Township.

Police were looking for the driver of a SUV after the 15-year-old was struck while riding a bicycle about 5:26 p.m. on Canton Center Road just south of Palmer Road in Canton Township. The cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Police now say that driver is Zeina Diab Elhage. She was taken into custody and charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident and one count of failure to report an accident. Both charges are misdemeanors, but the failure to stop charge carries a one-year penalty.

Elhage received a personal bond. She is due in court Jan. 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.