Woman charged in connection with theft of cosmetics, others items from Bloomfield Township Rite Aid

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Pontiac woman was charged in connection with the theft of cosmetics, costume jewelry and personal care items Monday from a Bloomfield Township Rite Aid.

Charly Norbury, 35, is charged with two counts of retail fraud.

Police said they were called to the Rite Aid at 42931 Woodward Avenue at 6 p.m. A store manager had confronted Norbury and found items from the store in her purse, police said. Police said surveillance video also caught her stealing similar items on May 23.

Police said a total of $180 worth of merchandise was taken.

Norbury was given a $5,000 cash/surety bond. She is due back in court June 21.

