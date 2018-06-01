Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run of teacher outside Mt. Clemens school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A 51-year-old woman was charged Friday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a teacher who was helping with the morning arrival of students outside a Mt. Clemens.

Kathleen Vuylsteke, 51, of Mt. Clemens, is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and a moving violation causing death.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. on March 23.

Angeles White, a teacher from Lenox Township, was working as a crossing guard on Cass Avenue at South Rose Street that morning when she was struck by a minivan. She was taken to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries several days later. She was 57.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Mt. Clemens teacher in critical condition after being struck by minivan

Students and staff members at Prevail Academy had heavy hearts as the beloved teacher was on life support for several days.

"Ms. White greeted students, parents, and passersby on Cass Avenue with a smile and wave every morning. Her death is a loss felt by many," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "It is my mission to see that justice is done, and the defendant is held accountable for her actions."

Authorities say Vuylsteke was traveling eastbound in a 2003 Dodge Caravan when she struck White. She allegedly continued eastbound as witnesses attempted to block her vehicle and followed her as she continued to travel.

Vuylsteke returned to the scene a short time later and was cooperative with deputies, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

"We are thankful our community came together and provided us with valuable information to make sure our investigation was thorough," Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

Vuylsteke was arraigned Thursday and given a 10,000 personal bond.

