Woman charged in River Rouge stabbing was on tether for previous stabbing

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Dark new details are emerging about the woman charged with stabbing another woman to death in River Rouge.

Ashley Nicole Gambrell was charged Friday in the case, and officials said she has a history of committing this type of crime.

Friday would have been Daija Gunn's 21st birthday, but instead, her family and friends are mourning her death.

Gunn was stabbed multiple times Monday at her River Rouge apartment, police said. Gambrell was her neighbor.

Gambrell got a swollen eye in a fight she had with Gunn, officials said. Gunn's friends said they don't know what the fight was about, but sources told Local 4 that Gambrell left and later returned to Gunn's home with a butcher knife.

Timothy Dalton said he knew both young women. He had to provide a statement to investigators.

"It's sad," Dalton said. "I don't know what caused it. They got into it and that was it."

Local 4 has learned that, at the time of the stabbing, Gambrell was wearing a tether. She was out on bail after being charged in a stabbing that happened in June 2017. She was ordered not to have any weapons.

Now, Gambrell is charged with murder and premeditated murder in Gunn's death.

"For the life of me, what makes you that mad to stab someone, not once, but twice?" Dalton said.

