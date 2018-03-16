Woman charged with abusing hundreds of pets busted with dozens of animals at Lenawee County home

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. - A woman charged with keeping hundreds of pets in inhumane conditions was busted with dozens of animals while free on bond at her Lenawee County home, according to authorities.

January charges

Police said Sharon Kay Evans, 53, was arrested on Jan. 4 after investigators found hundreds of animals living in filthy conditions at her home.

Officials received a complaint that Evans was selling dogs that were being advertised as puppies and falsifying documentation. The complainant said the animals were living in inhumane conditions based on the condition of a dog purchased from the woman.

Investigators removed more than 200 dogs, 32 horses, five cats and two peacocks from the home, citing extremely poor living conditions. Police said there was no shelter or water, and animal feces was found.

Extremely cold temperatures made the situation life-threatening for the animals, investigators said.

Records show Evans was running a kennel with a valid kennel license that allowed her to possess up to 75 dogs.

Evans was charged with animal abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals, a four-count felony. She turned herself in to investigators that day, was arraigned on the charges and released on a person recognizance bond.

Evans was ordered not to possess animals, police said.

Evans busted again

On Friday, police received a tip that Evans was housing dogs at her home in the 8800 block of Shepherd Road, which violates the condition of her bond. Evans isn't allowed to own or possess any animal while the case is pending, with the exception of one farm dog.

Investigators searched the residence after hearing multiple barking dogs and nobody would answer the door.

Officials found 14 dogs inside the home and in the kennel barn, where five puppies were being kept in pens. Multiple cats and turkeys, and a peacock and a parrot were rescued, police said.

Evans was arrested for violating a conditional bond. She will appear in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Officials said conditions at the home were very poor.

