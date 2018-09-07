Woman charged with crashing stolen pickup truck during police chase in Clinton Township, while drunk

Macomb County deputies said their pursuit of a stolen pickup truck ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was arraigned Friday after she crashed a stolen pickup truck during a police chase in Macomb County, according to officials.

Stephanie Martin, 30, of Mt. Clemens, is accused of stealing a man's pickup truck at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Avenue and 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township.

The man told police he was making a delivery and left his white Ford pickup truck running and locked. He said he saw a woman get into the pickup and drive away.

Deputies saw the pickup traveling west on I-94 and gave chase. The pickup crashed into a blue Ford Escape and a red GMC Terrain at the intersection of Harper Avenue and Quinn Road in Clinton Township, police said.

Martin was taken into custody and remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The drivers of the Escape and Terrain were taken to the hospital after the crash. One driver has been released and the other is still being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Martin is charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing a police officer, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Martin was arraigned Friday in Shelby Township. She is still at the hospital being treated for her injuries.

Martin is being held on $25,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court Sept. 18 for a probable cause conference.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.