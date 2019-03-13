Woman charged with driving drunk, crossing center line, killing 2 on motorcycle in Monroe County

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman has been charged with driving drunk and crashing head-on into a motorcycle, killing a couple in Monroe County, officials said.

Deborah Bowser, 53, of Camden, is accused of crossing the center line of South Dixie Highway near Kelly Road in LaSalle Township around 8 p.m. June 28, 2018.

Officials said Bowser's 2003 Dodge Neon struck a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle head-on, causing it to burst into flames. The motorcycle driver, David Dittmar, 53, of Carleton, and his passenger, Casey Boudrie, 45, of Monroe, were both killed.

"Basically, the motorcyclist was operating in the lane of travel when the vehicle crossed and hit them head-on," Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Tony Cuevas said.

Police said Dittmar and Boudrie were both wearing helmets.

Bowser was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Bowser is charged with two counts of driving while under the influence of liquor causing death.

She was arraigned Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Bowser is scheduled to return to court March 20 for a preliminary examination.

