Woman charged with ethnic intimidation of loan association workers in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman is accused of ethnic intimidation after calling and threatening Hebrew Free Loan workers in Bloomfield Township, according to police.

Several employees told police they had received disturbing and threatening phone calls from an unknown woman.

Officers spoke with the manager, who said a man had called about a loan, and when they told him he didn't qualify, he stated it "wasn't fair."

Shortly after the call, employees started to receive the phone calls from the woman, who was later identified as April Marie Bennett, according to authorities.

Employees said Bennett, 29, used derogatory language about their race and ethnicity.

During one of the calls, Bennett told a manager that she was going to go to Hebrew Free Loan and kill her, officials said. The manager said she hung up and called police.

Bennett's name showed up on the caller ID every time she called, employees said.

Police from Hastings, Michigan, arrested Bennett on Wednesday. She was arraigned Thursday at 48th District Court.

Bennett is charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation and four misdemeanor counts of malicious use of a telecommunications service.

Bennett is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 2.

