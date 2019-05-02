Woman continually hits 1-year-old boy for crying after he woke up, police say

A 20-year-old woman was arrested, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 20-year-old woman was arrested for continually hitting a 1-year-old boy because he was crying, according to police.

Officials said they received a call from neighbors and checked on the child.

Investigators said the boy woke up and was crying, and the woman struck him continually.

She was taken into custody amid a child abuse investigation, police said.

The woman is not the child's mother, according to authorities.

Authorities took the child to a nearby hospital, where he is stable, officials said.

