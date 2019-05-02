Woman continually hits 1-year-old boy for crying after he woke up, police say

DETROIT - A 20-year-old woman was arrested for continually hitting a 1-year-old boy because he was crying, according to police.
Officials said they received a call from neighbors and checked on the child.
Investigators said the boy woke up and was crying, and the woman struck him continually.
She was taken into custody amid a child abuse investigation, police said.
The woman is not the child's mother, according to authorities.
Authorities took the child to a nearby hospital, where he is stable, officials said.
