Woman crashes into horse that broke free from rope, ran into traffic in Sanilac County

FLYNN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 34-year-old woman was injured when she crashed into a horse that broke free from being tied up outside a store and ran into traffic, police said.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. Monday near Maple Valley and West Peck roads in Flynn Township, according to authorities.

The woman was driving a 2014 Buick Encore south on Maple Valley Road north of West Peck Road when a horse ran in front of her, police said.

She couldn't avoid a collision, and the horse was struck by the front of the Encore, according to officials.

Police said the horse had been tied up outside of a store by its owner, a Brown City man. The horse broke free and ran into the roadway, according to authorities.

The woman was taken by Marlette EMS to Lapeer McLaren Regional Hospital, officials said. Her condition was not disclosed.

Police said the woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Due to injuries from the crash, the horse was put down by its owner, according to authorities.

