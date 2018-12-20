Woman cut, another maced during fight at Michigan Walmart

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fight broke out at a Walmart in Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

WNEM reports one woman was cut and another was maced during a fight at the Walmart in Saginaw Township. Police were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police told WNEM a female Walmart employee, and another woman, were fighting with two women who had come into the store.

Those two women had gone to the store looking for the employee regarding a previous disagreement.

The employee and two of the three women were arrested and jailed on assault charges, according to WNEM.

Last week, a brawl broke out at a Walmart in Sterling Heights and it was caught on video.

