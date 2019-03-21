Woman dead, homicide investigation underway at Troy home

Troy Police tell Local 4, they are investigating a homicide at a mobile home community in the area of Stephenson Highway and Maple.

A woman believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s was found inside a mobile home Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. after police were called for a welfare check.

At this time it is unknown when the murder happened but police believe it happened within the last couple of days.

The cause of death will be determined my the Oakland County Medical Examiner's officer after an autopsy is performed later today.

Police believe that this is a domestic homicide and are expected to release more information later today.

Michigan State Police are assisting with the forensic crime lab.

Local 4 has a reporter at the scene gathering more information.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.