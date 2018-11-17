Woman dies after being shot at Taylor gas station

TAYLOR, Mich. - A woman has been taken into custody by police after a shooting at a Taylor gas station on Friday.

According to authorities, at about noon, the Taylor Police Department received a call reporting a shooting at a gas station in the 22000 block of Ecorse Road.

Officers responded and found two women, who appeared to know each other, pulled into the parking lot in separate vehicles and started to fight inside the store.

During the incident, one of the women pulled out a firearm and shot the other female, according to police.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police said she has died.

The shooter, who has a CPL to carry a firearm, was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

